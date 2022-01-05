UrduPoint.com

Barty Comes From Set Down To Beat Gauff In Australian Open Lead-up

Muhammad Rameez Published January 05, 2022 | 06:03 PM

Barty comes from set down to beat Gauff in Australian Open lead-up

World number one Ashleigh Barty came from a set and a break down to defeat American teenager Coco Gauff in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday

Adelaide, Australia, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty came from a set and a break down to defeat American teenager Coco Gauff in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday.

Barty, playing her first singles match since the US Open in September, gave herself some perfect match practice ahead of the Australian Open with the bruising 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over the 17-year-old.

In a match of real quality from both players, Barty struggled to find her rhythm in the early stages as Gauff fired winner after winner, claiming a tight first set in 48 minutes.

Gauff then broke the Australian in the fifth game of the second and appeared on course for an upset.

But Barty gradually found her range and broke back at 3-4 to level proceedings, then broke again at 6-5 to get back on terms.

She ran away with the third against an increasingly dejected Gauff, wrapping up the match in two hours, 12 minutes.

"I feel like I played a pretty good-quality match considering it was my first match in a few months," Barty, who ended her season after the US Open because of the pandemic, said.

"I felt like I got better and better as the match went on." Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka's Open preparations took a hit when the world number two exited in the second round.

The Belarusian, who is yet to win a Grand Slam, self-destructed on her serve as 100th-ranked Kaja Juvan notched the biggest win of her career, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1.

After a close first set, Sabalenka's service action deserted her in the second, virtually handing the match to her Slovenian opponent.

Sabalenka served 18 double-faults in the match -- 11 in the second set -- with many of her second serves either hitting the base of the net or missing the court completely.

She won only four points on serve in the second set and at one stage raised her arms in triumph when she landed a second serve.

Juvan, who went into the match as the world number 100 but will now finish the tournament ranked at least 83rd, said she felt sorry for Sabalenka in the second set.

"I really enjoyed the first set -- I love it when the match is tight and it's competitive," the 21-year-old said.

"I felt a little sorry for her at some points. I knew she was not doing the best with her serve and we all know how that feels.

"But I was telling myself it can turn at any point so I was trying to stay there until the end." American Shelby Rogers continued the upsets when she ousted world number six Maria Sakkari of Greece in three sets.

After Rogers took the first set on a tiebreak and led 2-0 in the second, third-seed Sakkari won six straight games and appeared to be taking control.

But Rogers proved slightly more consistent in the third, winning 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-4 to set up a quarter-final against seventh seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Related Topics

World Adelaide Kazakhstan Greece September Australian Open All From Best Court US Open Love

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

15 minutes ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

37 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

42 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

49 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

1 hour ago
 Rahul gains big in ICC Rankings

Rahul gains big in ICC Rankings

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.