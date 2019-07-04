UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barty Cruises Into Wimbledon Third Round

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:56 PM

Barty cruises into Wimbledon third round

Ashleigh Barty's bid to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year stayed on track with a 6-1, 6-3 second round victory over Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck on Thursday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Ashleigh Barty's bid to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year stayed on track with a 6-1, 6-3 second round victory over Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Australian world number one will play either British wild card Harriet Dart or Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the last 16.

Related Topics

World Same Van Belgium Women 2015 Wimbledon Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Woman burns husband to death in Mardan

5 minutes ago

Man kills cousin over minor dispute in Sargodha

47 seconds ago

Commission constituted to address issues of affect ..

6 minutes ago

President IIUI terms role of Dawah Academy pivotal ..

6 minutes ago

Teenager drowns in canal in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

Ambassador of China calls on Chief Organiser PTI S ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.