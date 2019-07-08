Barty exits Wimbledon as Serena coasts through

UrduPoint.com
World number one Ashleigh Barty's hopes of becoming the first Australian women's champion in nearly four decades were dashed on Monday opening the way for Serena Williams to potentially equal the all-time Grand Slam haul

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty's hopes of becoming the first Australian women's champion in nearly four decades were dashed on Monday opening the way for Serena Williams to potentially equal the all-time Grand Slam haul.

Having looked assured last week, while Williams was not altogether convincing, it was the 23-year-old Australian who cracked and went down in three sets to unseeded American Alison Riske 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Barty's defeat also leaves 15-year-old Coco Gauff as a significant title contender.

Gauff, who needs to reach the semi-finals to emulate the then 15-year-old Jennifer Capriati's run in 1991, is playing former world number one Simona Halep.

Williams, bidding for a 24th Grand Slam title to tie with Australian Margaret Court, will play Riske next after trouncing Carla Suzarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2.

"It is a tough one to swallow but I lost to a better player," said Barty, who had been hoping to become the first Australian champion since Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980.

For Riske it was perhaps an unexpected early wedding present -- she gets married after Wimbledon Stephen Amritraj, the son of former Indian Davis Cup player Anand -- but extremely well-earned.

It will be the 29-year-old's first appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final.

"I had to play aggressive. I had to take it to Ash," said Riske"The grass definitely brings out the best in me. Hopefully it will rub off and happen in other places too."The prospect of palying 37-year-old Williams did not have her knees knocking together in fear either: "Bring it on!"

