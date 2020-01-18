UrduPoint.com
Barty Fights To Title Victory At Adelaide International

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 01:27 PM

Barty fights to title victory at Adelaide International

World number one Ashleigh Barty defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 7-5 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International.

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 7-5 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International.

The Queenslander heads to the Australian Open after claiming her first career title at home.

Barty is guaranteed to remain on the top WTA ranking heading into the first Grand Slam of the season which begins on Monday in Melbourne.

