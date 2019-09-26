UrduPoint.com
Barty In Party Mood After Epic Wuhan Win

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:29 PM

Barty in party mood after epic Wuhan win

Ashleigh Barty marched into her sixth semi-final of the season Thursday, describing her victory over Petra Martic in Wuhan as one of the best matches she's played in recent times

The world number one impressed in a highly-entertaining quarter-final that saw her fire 39 winners en route to a 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-3 win against Martic.

Barty now gets a shot at revenge when she takes on powerful Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka on Friday in a rematch of their Wuhan semi-final last year.

Against Martic, Barty fell behind early in the first and third sets, but retaliated with some creative shot-making to reach the last four for a third year in a row.

