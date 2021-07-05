Barty into Wimbledon quarter-finals for first time

World number one Ashleigh Barty reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3.

The 25-year-old Australian will play the winner of the match between unseeded compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic and British teenager Emma Raducanu on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals.

Defeat brought an end to Krejcikova's 15-match winning streak and she will have to wait another year to see if she can emulate her late coach and mentor Jana Novotna in winning the title.