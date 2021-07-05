UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barty Into Wimbledon Quarter-finals For First Time

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:55 PM

Barty into Wimbledon quarter-finals for first time

World number one Ashleigh Barty reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3.

The 25-year-old Australian will play the winner of the match between unseeded compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic and British teenager Emma Raducanu on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals.

Defeat brought an end to Krejcikova's 15-match winning streak and she will have to wait another year to see if she can emulate her late coach and mentor Jana Novotna in winning the title.

Related Topics

World Czech Republic Coach Wimbledon

Recent Stories

UAE a leading investment hub for global healthcare ..

18 minutes ago

Govt to fill up staff deficiency in prisons: SACM

4 minutes ago

Mian Aslam listens to people's problems

4 minutes ago

Matric exam begins in Hyderabad amid strict COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

Support of health community sought to convince peo ..

4 minutes ago

PM's stance on Kashmir, Afghanistan, Palestine dep ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.