Barty Rallies To Win, Sustains Bid To Return To No. 1

Zeeshan Mehtab 59 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:26 AM

Barty rallies to win, sustains bid to return to No. 1

Australia's Ashleigh Barty kept alive her quest for a return to the world number one ranking by advancing to the WTA Cincinnati Masters semi-finals on Friday

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Australia's Ashleigh Barty kept alive her quest for a return to the world number one ranking by advancing to the WTA Cincinnati Masters semi-finals on Friday.

The top seed needed to complete a second straight comeback from one set down to defeat Greek Maria Sakkari 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

Barty can re-claim the top spot if she wins one more match to reach the final. She will face either Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova or Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova in a Saturday semi-final.

