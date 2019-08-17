Barty Rallies To Win, Sustains Bid To Return To No. 1
Zeeshan Mehtab 59 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:26 AM
Australia's Ashleigh Barty kept alive her quest for a return to the world number one ranking by advancing to the WTA Cincinnati Masters semi-finals on Friday
The top seed needed to complete a second straight comeback from one set down to defeat Greek Maria Sakkari 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.
Barty can re-claim the top spot if she wins one more match to reach the final. She will face either Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova or Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova in a Saturday semi-final.