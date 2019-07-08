UrduPoint.com
Barty Shocked At Wimbledon By Soon-to-be-wed Riske

Muhammad Rameez 23 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:16 PM

Barty shocked at Wimbledon by soon-to-be-wed Riske

World number one Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of Wimbledon on Monday, losing her fourth round tie to soon-to-be-wed Alison Riske of the United States.

French Open champion Barty, bidding to become the first Australian champion at Wimbledon since 1980, lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to the world number 55.

Riske, who will marry after Wimbledon, goes on to face either seven-time champion Serena Williams or Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be the 29-year-old's first appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final.

