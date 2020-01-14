UrduPoint.com
Barty Survives Scare To Stay In The Hunt In Adelaide

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:32 PM

Barty survives scare to stay in the hunt in Adelaide

World number one Ashleigh Barty survived a scare Tuesday before battling through her opening match at the Adelaide International to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three tough sets

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty survived a scare Tuesday before battling through her opening match at the Adelaide International to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three tough sets.

The top seed, who had a bye in the first round at Memorial Drive, faced a struggle to get past her experienced Russian opponent 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 and book a place in the quarter-finals.

The Australian was joined in the last eight by second seed Simona Halep, who made her 2020 competitive debut with a 6-4, 7-5 defeat of Ajla Tomljanovic.

Halep is back with Adelaide coach Darren Cahill after his family leave during 2019, and the Romanian said getting through the opening match of the season is an annual challenge.

