UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barty Top In New Year's Opening WTA Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:24 PM

Barty top in new year's opening WTA rankings

Ashleigh Barty remained world number one after the first WTA rankings of 2020 were released on Monday, as the Roland Garros champion prepares for a crack at this month's Australian Open

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Ashleigh Barty remained world number one after the first WTA rankings of 2020 were released on Monday, as the Roland Garros champion prepares for a crack at this month's Australian Open.

Barty enjoyed a stellar 2019, winning the French Open and the WTA Finals on her way to becoming the first Australian women's number one since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

She is also aiming to become the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam since Christine O'Neil in 1976 after taking part in tournaments in Brisbane and Adelaide.

On Sunday Barty said she will donate all her winnings from this week's Brisbane International to the Red Cross to help the victims of Australia's bushfire crisis, which has ravaged huge swathes of the country.

Simona Halep moves up to third without playing thanks to Naomi Osaka losing points due to the later start this year of the Brisbane tournament which has been put back a week.

Japan's Osaka will enter the fray on Tuesday looking to regain those lost points at a tournament where she made the semi-finals last year.

WTA rankings on January 6: 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7851 pts 2. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5525 3. Simona Halep (ROU) 5462 (+1) 4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5311 (-1) 5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5075 (+1) 6. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4935 (-1) 7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4721 8. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4685 9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4245 10. Serena Williams (USA) 3935 11. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2940 12. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2825 13. Madison Keys (USA) 2767 14. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2740 15. Petra Martic (CRO) 2617 16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2390 17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2290 18. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2175 (+2)19. Alison Riske (USA) 2085 (-1)20. Donna Vekic (CRO) 2080 (-1)

Related Topics

USA World Australia Adelaide Brisbane Sofia Osaka Madison January Women Sunday 2019 2020 Australian Open All From Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Hyundai launches upgraded Kona EV in S. Korea

57 seconds ago

AC extends Ahsan Iqbal's physical remand till Jan1 ..

59 seconds ago

National Economic Council (ECNEC) approves Souther ..

9 minutes ago

Disney's 'Star Wars' stays on top, but Sony has a ..

3 minutes ago

Hollywood stars shine on Globes red carpet

3 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.