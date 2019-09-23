UrduPoint.com
Barty's Number One Spot Under Pressure From Pliskova

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:12 PM

Barty's number one spot under pressure from Pliskova

Ashleigh Barty remains the world number one for another week, according to the latest WTA rankings released Monday, but the Australian faces a tough battle in Wuhan if she is to stay on top

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Ashleigh Barty remains the world number one for another week, according to the latest WTA rankings released Monday, but the Australian faces a tough battle in Wuhan if she is to stay on top.

Barty heads into her first round match against Caroline Garcia at the Wuhan Open with a 321-point lead over Karolina Pliskova in the rankings.

The 27-year-old Pliskova is in form having won in Zhengzhou earlier this month, unlike Barty who has struggled since her outstanding start to the season when she won the French Open and in Birmingham.

Barty has held the number one spot since the beginning of September having also occupied it in July and August.

Pliskova of the Czech Republic has not reached number one since summer 2017.

There were no changes in the top 10.

WTA rankings as of September 23: 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,446 pts 2. Karol�na Pl�skova (CZE) 6,125 3. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,160 4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,011 5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,835 6. Simona Halep (ROU) 4,803 7. Petra Kvitov� (CZE) 4,326 8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,225 9. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935 10. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,738 11. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,073 12. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,835 (+3) 13. Madison Keys (USA) 2,827 (+3) 14. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2,785 (-1) 15. Sloane Stephens (USA) 2,769 (-1) 16. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,668 (-4) 17. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,630 (+3) 18. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,597 (-1)19. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,517 (-1)20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,500 (-1)

