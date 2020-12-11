UrduPoint.com
Barwal Zalmi Win Night Soccer Title

Fri 11th December 2020

Barwal Zalmi win Night Soccer title

Barawal Zalmi clinched the trophy after defeating Sun Rise Club in the final of the Night District Football League organized under the aegis of District Sports Officer here at Dir Upper Sports Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Barawal Zalmi clinched the trophy after defeating Sun Rise Club in the final of the Night District Football League organized under the aegis of District sports Officer here at Dir Upper Sports Complex on Friday.

District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain, Sardar Yousuf, President of Upper Dir Football Association, Royal Shakir, Jamilullah Khan,International Taekwondo Player and Shaukat Iqbal Wardak were also present.

The final match was started on slow pace and soon Barawal Zalmi got the lead through Irfan on the field attempt. After taking the lead, Barawal Zalmi kept up pressure but failed to score more goals.Thus Barawal Zalmi won the match by 1-0.

The District Football Association organized the tournament under the supervision of District Sports Office Dir Upper.

More Stories From Sports

