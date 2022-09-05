Baseball-5 Championship to be organized to collect funds for flood victims

The Softball Federation of Pakistan announced on Monday to hold a Baseball-5 Championship in Karachi next month to help the families affected by the recent floods in the country

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Softball Federation of Pakistan announced on Monday to hold a Baseball-5 Championship in Karachi next month to help the families affected by the recent floods in the country.

Income generated from the event will be used to rehabilitate displaced families, according to Asif Azeem, general secretary Softball Federation of Pakistan.

16 teams from different departments and universities will participate in the championship, which will be divided into four groups, while a special brochure will also be released for fundraising.

In this context, the Secretary General of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Datuk Low Beng Choo will also be contacted. This was decided in a special meeting chaired by Federation President Haider Khan Lehri.

On the occasion, Secretary General of the Federation Asif Azim said hundreds of precious lives had been lost due to the flood disaster, while millions of families had lost their lifetime savings and livestock, which would take several months for resettlement.

In these testing times, the Softball Federation, considering it its national responsibility, had decided to collect funds and necessities of life for the homeless families through the Baseball-5 Championship, he said.

Asif Azeem further said a committee had been formed for organizing the championship and collecting relief funds, which included the secretaries of all the units affiliated to the Softball Federation. He said that their advice would be followed for distributing the equipment bought with the collected funds.