Baseball: Cresults
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 30, 2022 | 09:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :result on Saturday in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven World Series championship: At HoustonHouston Astros 5 Philadelphia Phillies 2(Series level 1-1)
