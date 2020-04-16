UrduPoint.com
Baseball Federation Consoles Death Of National Player Jawad

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:52 PM

Chairman, Pakistan Federation Baseball , Shaukat Javed , President , Syed Fakhr Ali Shah , Secretary, Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed and the entire baseball family have consoled the death of a national baseball player and coach, Jawad Ali who died in Karachi on Thursday

The officials PFB in a condolence message here on Thursday expressed their heart felt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family. They said the death of Jawad Ali is a great loss both for for Sindh and Pakistan baseball.

Jawad Ali, the Captain of the Sindh Baseball Team and the most experienced was taken to the hospital last week due to diabetes, but was discharged when his condition improved. On Wednesday his condition deteriorated again, but before reaching the hospital, he passed away.

In view of his services PFB appointed him the coach of Pakistan's U-12 team which will take part is in 10th BFA U-12 Asian Baseball Championship 2020 in Chinese.

Jawad has been associated with the Sindh Baseball Association for a long time. He was one of the senior baseball player of Pakistan. Jawad was a talented baseball player and cricketer as well . He represented Sindh and Pakistan in baseball for a long time. He attended the National Games in Peshawar last year as captain of the Sindh baseball team. He also served as coach of the Sindh U-12 and Sindh women's baseball teams.

The officials of PFB, players, coaches and technical offIcials prayed to Almighty Allah that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

