UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baseball Federation Delegation Calls On Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:01 PM

Baseball Federation delegation calls on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

A delegation of Pakistan Federation Baseball called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor's House here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Federation Baseball called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Syed Fakhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Federation Baseball. He was accompanied by Dr Azimuddin Lakhvi Adviser to Health Minister Punjab, Shah Manzar Farid Executive Director, Sadia Alvi Chairperson Women Wing, Dr. Shaheen Gulraiz Director Youth Baseball Development, Basit Murtaza Coach Pakistan team, International Baseball Players of Pakistan.

President, PFBB, Fakhar Ali briefed Governor Punjab about baseball and presented him the report of the international baseball tournament played this year. Pakistan won a Silver medal in the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup played in Sri Lanka while Pakistan took sixth position in the tenth U-15 Asian Baseball Championship which was played in China. The Governor congratulated Fakhr Shah on Pakistan's outstanding performance.

Fakhar Shah added that Pakistan has participated in the U-15 Asian Baseball Championship in September. In which young players of Pakistan performed well and Pakistan's Syed Muhammad Shah won Asian Best Hitter Award and Zeeshan Amin won Best Outfielder Award.

He informed the governor that there is no baseball stadium or ground in Pakistan. The Governor assured Fakhar Ali Shah of his cooperation in this regard and said that you should prepare a proposal for this and also look for a suitable place for baseball ground.

On this occasion the Women and Youth Wing of Pakistan Federation Baseball also met the wife of Governor Punjab Mrs. Parveen Sarwar. Miss Sadia Alvi Chairperson Woman Wing and Dr Shaheen Gulraiz Director Youth Development during the meeting apprised the wife of Governor about the efforts of women baseball development in Pakistan.

Miss Sadia Alvi informed that Pakistan's women's baseball team is also participating in the second Asian Women's Baseball Championship being played in China from November 9. In this regard, the camp of Pakistan Women's Baseball team is also underway at Lahore College for Women University.

Mrs Parveen Sarwar expressed her happiness and appreciated the efforts of the baseball Federation. She as the Pakistan Federation Baseball to organize a Baseball Match of Women's Baseball Teams at the Governor's House.

She assured the delegation of her support and said that she was also ready to become an ambassador of women's baseball in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Punjab Sri Lanka China Wife Young September November Women Silver From Best Asia Coach LCWU

Recent Stories

UAE supporting Committee on World Food Security&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Putin watches missile launch during nuclear arms d ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar orders f ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Red Crescent Society gets 800 bicycles fo ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish, Libyan Red Crescents Agree to Boost Human ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish Red Crescent Believes People 'Temporarily' ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.