Baseball Federation issues instructions to players for fitness training at home

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Federation Baseball has issued instructions to its all national players to engage themselves in a comprehensive training programme while staying at homes due to corona virus pandemic to maintain required level of fitness.

"Since the country is locked down due to the out break of Corona Virus and all the sports activities are suspended for time being the players should continue to do physical fitness training and baseball skill training in their home and from time to time send their training videos to PFB ", said President, PFB , Syed Fakhar Ali Shah while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

"The concerned national coaches have sent physical training programme and skill training techniques and methods to the players of our national teams who were to take part in the international events which have been postponed due to spread of corona virus world wide", he added.

He said in the given circumstances it is imperative for the players to do training at home to meet the set standards of fitness.

Fakhar Ali Shah informed that the Asian U-12 Baseball Championship which was scheduled to be played in Chinese Taipei in July has been postponed due to Corona Virus. "The event will now be played in November. Similarly, the first Baseball Five Championship, which was to be played in Malaysia in the ongoing month (April) has also been postponed and now will be held in October", said PFB Chief.

He said that if these events cannot be played in 2020, they will be held in 2021.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah also instructed the coaches to keep in touch with the players and check their fitness training on regular basis and send their reports to PFB on regular basis to maintain record regarding fitness of players in order to assess their fitness level during training camps at a time when the pandemic of corona virus is over.

He hoped that soon the corona virus will be controlled in Pakistan and the sports activities will once again start all over the country.