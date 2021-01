Baseball great Hank Aaron dead at 86: reports

Hank Aaron, the baseball great who defied racist hatred to break Babe Ruth's cherished major league home run record, died Friday, reports said. He was 86

Multiple reports citing Aaron's daughter said the beloved Hall of Famer affectionately known as "Hammerin' Hank" passed away Friday morning.