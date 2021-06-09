Baseball Hall of Fame induction delayed until September

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and three others who have already waited almost a year to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame must wait a little longer

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that induction ceremonies planned for July 25 at Cooperstown, New York, have been rescheduled for September 8 at an outdoor ceremony before a limited crowd due to Covid-19 safety protocols.

The ceremony, adapting to New York state and Federal health guidelines, will pay tribute to the Class of 2020 -- which included Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller -- after last year's ceremony was called off, the first time since 1960 no ceremony was staged.

No candidates were elected to the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Jeter was a 14-time Major League Baseball All-Star and a member of five World Series championship teams with the Yankees from 1995-2014.

He's now the chief executive officer of the Miami Marlins.

Walker, a Canadian outfielder, played for Montreal, Colorado and St. Louis and was the 1997 National League Most Valuable Player and home run leader.

Simmons was an eight-time All-Star catch playing for St. Louis, Atlanta and Milwaukee from 1968-1988 while Miller was a former executive director of the MLB Players Association.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome our Hall of Famers, the living legends, and fans back to Cooperstown to celebrate the Induction of the Class of 2020," Hall of Fame chairman Jane Forbes Clark said.

"Returning the induction ceremony to an outdoor event will provide the baseball community with the opportunity to visit Cooperstown and celebrate the induction of four of the game's greats."