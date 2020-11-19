UrduPoint.com
Baseball Included In Inter-Board Sports

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Baseball included in Inter-Board Sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :After long last, baseball has been included in the Inter-Board Sports, Pakistan Federation Baseball (PBF) said on Thursday.

Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed, Secretary General of the PFB said in a statement that the decision to include baseball in Inter-Board sports was taken at a meeting of the Inter-Board Sports Committee, held in Bahawalpur.

He said the committee had decided that baseball would be introduced in schools and colleges at the IBSC level.

The committee contacted the President PBF, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah and asked him to immediately provide copies of the rules and regulations of baseball to all boards of education.

Syed Fakhar said introduction of baseball at the Inter-Board level would further help develop and promote baseball. "Introducing baseball at the school and college level will introduce young players which will further develop the game in the country," he said.

"As per instructions of the committee, we will soon provide copies of baseball rules and regulations to all boards of education", he said adding that they would send their qualified coaches where needed.

