Open Menu

Baseball: Japanese Stars Of Tokyo Series Pay Tribute To Trailblazers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Baseball: Japanese stars of Tokyo Series pay tribute to trailblazers

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) While Japanese players are strongly represented among MLB rosters, including five taking part in the season-opening series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome, Shohei Ohtani is not ready to call it a "golden age" of Japanese baseball.

Asked to put the current era into historical perspective on Friday, the Dodgers' two-way star and other members of the Japanese contingent in town for the MLB Tokyo Series were quick to pay tribute to those who preceded them in the major leagues.

"It's hard to tell if this is the golden age for Japanese players in the United States because I know there's been a lot of great players that came before me," three-time MVP Ohtani said.

"But having five is a big deal, and it's truly a big deal."

Hideo Nomo blazed a trail for Japanese players in MLB, starting with his sensational 1995 rookie season with the Dodgers, when he led the National League with 236 strikeouts. He went on to throw two no-hitters in his career.

Earlier this year, Ichiro Suzuki became the first Asian player elected to the Hall of Fame after a career that included 3,089 hits, 509 stolen bases and 10 Gold Gloves.

His No. 51 will be retired by the Seattle Mariners after his induction to Cooperstown in the summer.

Hideki Matsui was named the 2009 World Series MVP after hitting .615 (8-for-13) with three home runs and eight RBIs in six games for the victorious New York Yankees.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..

54 seconds ago
 Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed ..

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

19 minutes ago
 T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock ..

T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow

29 minutes ago
 S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

31 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

2 hours ago
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces ..

Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam

2 hours ago
 Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on ..

Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

3 hours ago
 Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Ba ..

Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports