Results on Wednesday from the Major League Baseball playoffs (all series are best of five games): Division Series National League At Atlanta St. Louis Cardinals 13 Atlanta Braves 1 (St. Louis win series 3-2) At Los AngelesWashington Nationals 7 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 (10 innings)(Washington win series 3-2)