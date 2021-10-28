- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Baseball: MLB Playoff Results
Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:40 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :results on Wednesday in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven World Series championship final: At HoustonHouston Astros 7 Atlanta Braves 2(Series level 1-1).
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th October 2021
MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure model and initial tests
King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day
MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch
Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d'Italia event outside Europe
India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape
More Stories From Sports
-
Astros rout Braves 7-2 to level World Series9 minutes ago
-
Westbrook triple but Lakers rolled by Thunder18 minutes ago
-
Trumpelmann's 3-17 helps Namibia restrict Scotland to 109-88 hours ago
-
Italian FA probing suspect transfers: media reports8 hours ago
-
Tennis: Vienna ATP results10 hours ago
-
Namibia opt to bowl against Scotland in T20 World Cup10 hours ago
-
'Dead in its tracks' - FIFPro chief convinced biennial World Cup won't happen10 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka ready to unleash man of mystery Theekshana on Australia12 hours ago
-
KP wins Inter-Provincial U17 Football title as CM announces Rs 0.5mln cash prize12 hours ago
-
Roy praises bowlers for England's second T20 World Cup win12 hours ago
-
Ex-Australia batsman Stuart Law sacked by Middlesex12 hours ago
-
AC Milan barely beat Torino 1-0 to top Italian league12 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.