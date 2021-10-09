UrduPoint.com

Baseball: MLB Playoff Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:19 PM

Baseball: MLB playoff results - 1st update

Results on Friday in the Major League Baseball playoffs (series best-of-five)

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :results on Friday in the Major League Baseball playoffs (series best-of-five): Division Series American League Houston Astros 9 Chicago White Sox 4 (Houston lead series 2-0) National LeagueAtlanta Braves 1 Milwaukee Brewers 2(Milwaukee lead series 1-0)

Related Topics

Lead Milwaukee Houston Chicago

Recent Stories

Commander Balochistan Corps visits earthquake hit ..

Commander Balochistan Corps visits earthquake hit areas.

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorists attack on mosque in K ..

Pakistan condemns terrorists attack on mosque in Kunduz

16 minutes ago
 Webb shines as Giants blank Dodgers, Red Sox pumme ..

Webb shines as Giants blank Dodgers, Red Sox pummel Rays

4 minutes ago
 Panamanian coach denies Venezuelan players' sexual ..

Panamanian coach denies Venezuelan players' sexual abuse accusations

4 minutes ago
 Taliban Yet to Decide on Participation in October ..

Taliban Yet to Decide on Participation in October 20 Moscow-Format Meeting on Af ..

7 minutes ago
 Latin America's Covid death toll surpasses 1.5 mil ..

Latin America's Covid death toll surpasses 1.5 million: AFP tally

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.