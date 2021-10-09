Baseball: MLB Playoff Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:19 PM
Results on Friday in the Major League Baseball playoffs (series best-of-five)
Los Angeles, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :results on Friday in the Major League Baseball playoffs (series best-of-five): Division Series American League Houston Astros 9 Chicago White Sox 4 (Houston lead series 2-0) National LeagueAtlanta Braves 1 Milwaukee Brewers 2(Milwaukee lead series 1-0)