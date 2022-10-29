- Home
Baseball: MLB World Series Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 29, 2022 | 10:00 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :result on Friday in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven World Series championship: At HoustonPhiladelphia Phillies 6 Houston Astros 5 (10 innings)(Philadelphia leads series 1-0)
