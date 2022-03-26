The three-match women's baseball series between the national women's baseball teams of Pakistan and Malaysia will be played here at Bahria Town from tomorrow, Sunday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The three-match women's baseball series between the national women's baseball teams of Pakistan and Malaysia will be played here at Bahria Town from tomorrow, Sunday.

President of Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah along with the captains of both the teams addressed a press conference here at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

President of the Malaysian Baseball Federation Sazali Bin Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the Malaysian women's baseball team to Pakistan, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said, "We are trying to take steps for the promotion of baseball in the region including Pakistan. We Welcome Malaysian women's baseball team to Pakistan." He said the first match of the series will be played on March 27, the second on March 28 and the third on March 29.

Ayesha, the captain of the Malaysian women's baseball team, said that her team is happy to visit and play in Pakistan.

"Our focus at the moment is more on the performance of the players than on the defeat and we will try to give better results", she said.

Pakistan women's baseball team captain Zainab Riaz said that the Malaysian team is a tough opponent.

"All the players are very excited for the series and both the teams are good and hopefully the matches of the series will be interesting", she said.

President of Malaysian Baseball Federation Sazali Bin Hussain appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Federation Baseball for organizing the series and thanked the federation and hoped that this series would promote better relations between the two countries and develop women's baseball.

In preparation for the series, a practice match between Pakistan Junior Women's Baseball Team and Malaysian Women's Baseball Team was played at Bahria Baseball Ground, Bahria Town. The Malaysian team defeated the Pakistan junior team 13-11 after a tough contest.

The Chief Guest of the match was Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball. President of Malaysian Baseball Federation Sazali Bin Hussain, Head Coach of Pakistan Baseball Team Mussadiq Hanif, Coach of Pakistan Women's Baseball Team Tariq Nadeem and other officials of the Federation including Nasir Butt, Nadeem Sajjad Shah and Mian Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

For Malaysian Baseball Team, Farah binti Ramli, Alina binti Saleh, Noor-ul-Ain Farah binti Yousuf and Nafiza binti Muhammad Taib scored 2 runs each while Afrina binti Helmi, Noor Afrina binti Azman Ali, Noor-ul-Ain Izzat binti Yousuf, Sibti Noor Ayesha binti Samin and Noor Shuhada binti Abdul Rashid scored 1 run each. For Pakistan Junior Women's Baseball Team, Allied scored 3 runs, Mahwish Ghulam and Anmol scored 2 runs each while Khizra, Ravail, Chaman and Gul Pari score 1 run each.