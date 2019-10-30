UrduPoint.com
Baseball Training Sessions Reviewed

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Asia-Pacific Baseball Softball's Director from Pony Baseball International Japan Takeharu Nasu Wednesday arrived in Islamabad to review the training sessions of young players here at the Baseball Ground in Pakistan sports Complex, a press release said.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball accompanied him.

In addition, Tahir Mehmood, President and Muhammad Ramzan Qasoori, Secretary General of Islamabad Baseball Association, Qamar ul islam Lodhi (Baseball Management), Mudassar Ali (Int Baseball Umpire), Ghulam Hussain (Int Baseball Player), Rao Asif Jabbar (Multan Baseball Association), Perwaiz Ahmad Sheikh (Media Advisor), Dr Shaheen Gulraiz (Director Youth Baseball Development), Fakhar Amir Kazmi (Legal Advisor) and Muhammad Awais (Int Baseball Player) were also present on the occasion.

The Japanese director reviewed the training sessions of young women players and boys and gave them useful tips on the game.

Islamabad Baseball Association Secretary General Muhammad Ramazan Qasuri introduced the Director to the players.

He said he was delighted to come to Pakistan and see the talent here.

The director then visited two schools along with Islamabad Baseball Association officials and met with students who played baseball in the schools.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President PFB, lauded the efforts of President Tahir Mehmood and Secretary General Muhammad Ramazan of Islamabad Baseball Association for the development of baseball in Islamabad without any sponsorship.

The Federation has been helping the Association in every possible way and will continue to do so in the future, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tahir thanked Takeharu and hoped that the young players of Pakistan would have the opportunity to learn from him.

He said youth baseball development work was under progress in Islamabad Baseball Association in collaboration with Pakistan Federation Baseball.

