Baseball United announces official partnership with PFB

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Baseball is all set to rise in Pakistan as Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the middle East and Indian Subcontinent on Wednesday entered into an exclusive partnership with Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB).

The agreement will enable strategic integration of the two organization's growth plans with a focus on player development, national team training, fan experience, community outreach, global publicity, and sponsorship.

"It is a watershed moment for the development of baseball in Pakistan. It will give a major boost to the sport there. I am sure the country's true potential in the game will be known to the world now," Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, the president of the PFB told APP on the phone from Ohio, US where the agreement was signed.

"We extend our deepest and most heartfelt gratitude to Kash Shaikh (President, CEO and Co-Owner, Baseball United) and Baseball United for their exceptional leadership, unwavering support, and extraordinary vision," he said.

"As the son of late Syed Khawar Shah, the revered founder of Pakistan Baseball, words cannot express the immense joy I feel as I witness the realization of our shared dream.

For over three decades, Pakistan Federation Baseball has tirelessly worked to promote and expand the game of baseball within our cherished nation. We are deeply honoured to work alongside Baseball United as they establish a groundbreaking professional baseball league that will inspire young players from around the world to step onto the field and ignite a passion for the sport across Pakistan," he added.

"We are honored to partner with Pakistan Federation Baseball and Syed Fakhar Ali Shah to help grow the game of baseball in Pakistan, and to help create more opportunities for young people across the country," said Kash Shaikh in a statement.

"Pakistan has created one of the most competitive and successful programmes within Asia, and we are looking forward to helping them continue their growth at both the grassroots and national team levels. We built a strong foundation for partnership earlier this year with our tournament in Islamabad, and now we believe we can make an even greater impact in Pakistan and beyond," he added.