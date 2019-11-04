Baseball workshop to help find new talent: Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 54 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:13 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Secretary for Information Technology and Pattern-In-Chief of Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that educational institutions always played an important and prominent role in promotion of sports activities.

He said that the training and coaching workshop will be helpful in finding new talent and grooming baseball players for international competitions.

This he stated in his message on the occasion of certificates distribution among the participants of the workshop on Monday.

The workshop was organized by Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) for sports teachers and baseball players at National Coaching Centre here.

The chairperson of the Federation, Tehmina Asif, Secretary, Sindh Softball Association (SSA) Mohammad Zeeshan Merchant, Event Director Murad Hussein, Coordinator Shiraz Asif and other prominent personalities were also present on the occasion.

He appreciated the efforts of the Softball Federation for promotion of the game in the region.

The scientific training which imparted to the players during the workshop will help improve the capacity and capability of the sports teachers and players.

He hoped that the Softball Federation of Pakistan would be able to achieve a prominent position in sports events at international level.

Shoaib Siddiqui also appreciated the cooperation of Hankook, a private sector company, Dr. Essa Laboratories and DMC- South for holding the training and coaching workshop.

