UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baseball's Royals Sold To Local Businessman Sherman

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 09:50 AM

Baseball's Royals sold to local businessman Sherman

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Kansas City Royals owner David Glass has agreed to sell the Major League Baseball club to a group led by local businessman John Sherman, the team said Friday.

No purchase price was announced for the franchise valued by Forbes at $1 billion. For the sale to become official it must be approved by MLB owners, who are scheduled to hold their annual meetings November 20 and 21.

Sherman, 64, will also give up his minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Indians in order to purchase his hometown team.

"I am enormously grateful to David and the Glass Family for this extraordinary opportunity, and am humbled by the chance to team up with a distinguished group of local investors to carry forward and build on this rich Kansas City Royals legacy," Sherman said in a news release.

Glass, 83, is in his 20th season as owner and chief executive of the Royals.

He was appointed interim chairman after the death of Ewing Kauffman, the Royals' founding owner, in 1993. In April 2000 the Glass family acquired the Royals from Kauffman's estate for $96 million.

Cleveland Indians majority owner and chairman Paul Dolan said he believed Sherman's acquisition of the Royals "is good for the game of baseball.""John has been a great partner of ours since 2016 and we are grateful for his contributions to our organization in his time with us," Dolan said.

Related Topics

Minority Forbes Sale David Kansas City Price Sherman Cleveland April November 2016 Family From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday f ..

10 hours ago

RTA launches a new night bus service

10 hours ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

10 hours ago

Expats to get their bank accounts verified through ..

9 hours ago

US Set to Add Poland to Visa Waiver Program Once I ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.