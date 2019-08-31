Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Kansas City Royals owner David Glass has agreed to sell the Major League Baseball club to a group led by local businessman John Sherman, the team said Friday.

No purchase price was announced for the franchise valued by Forbes at $1 billion. For the sale to become official it must be approved by MLB owners, who are scheduled to hold their annual meetings November 20 and 21.

Sherman, 64, will also give up his minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Indians in order to purchase his hometown team.

"I am enormously grateful to David and the Glass Family for this extraordinary opportunity, and am humbled by the chance to team up with a distinguished group of local investors to carry forward and build on this rich Kansas City Royals legacy," Sherman said in a news release.

Glass, 83, is in his 20th season as owner and chief executive of the Royals.

He was appointed interim chairman after the death of Ewing Kauffman, the Royals' founding owner, in 1993. In April 2000 the Glass family acquired the Royals from Kauffman's estate for $96 million.

Cleveland Indians majority owner and chairman Paul Dolan said he believed Sherman's acquisition of the Royals "is good for the game of baseball.""John has been a great partner of ours since 2016 and we are grateful for his contributions to our organization in his time with us," Dolan said.