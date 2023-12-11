Open Menu

Bashir Among Uncapped Trio In England Test Squad For India Tour

Muhammad Rameez Published December 11, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Bashir among uncapped trio in England Test squad for India tour

Twenty-year-old spinner Shoaib Bashir was on Monday named in England's 16-man squad for the five-Test series against India along with fellow uncapped bowlers Gus Atkinson and Tom Hartley

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Twenty-year-old spinner Shoaib Bashir was on Monday named in England's 16-man squad for the five-Test series against India along with fellow uncapped bowlers Gus Atkinson and Tom Hartley.

Bashir only made his first-class debut for Somerset in June but is one of four spinners included for the tour, while vice-captain Ollie Pope and Jack Leach return to the team after injuries.

Fast bowler Atkinson and left-arm spinner Hartley have represented England in white-ball cricket but are yet to play at Test level.

Ben Stokes will captain the side after undergoing knee surgery following England's dismal 50-over World Cup campaign.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes is also selected after being left out of England's Ashes squad, but there is no place for Chris Woakes -- player of the series in the 2-2 draw with Australia.

England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson, 41, heads up the pace attack alongside Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson.

The first Test begins on January 25 in Hyderabad.

Squad

Ben Stokes (capt), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Fixtures

1st Test: January 25-29, Hyderabad

2nd Test: February 2-6, Visakhapatnam

3rd Test: February 15-19, Rajkot

4th Test: February 23-27, Ranchi

5th Test: March 7-11, Dharamsala

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack World Australia Hyderabad Anderson Ben Duckett January February March June Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Politicians, Int'l law experts strongly deplore In ..

Politicians, Int'l law experts strongly deplore Indian SC verdict on IIOJK speci ..

4 minutes ago
 Bike thief gang busted in Sargodha

Bike thief gang busted in Sargodha

4 minutes ago
 IT education imperative for youths: DC

IT education imperative for youths: DC

4 minutes ago
 FESCO shutdown schedule

FESCO shutdown schedule

4 minutes ago
 Advanced breast cancer cases declining amidst ongo ..

Advanced breast cancer cases declining amidst ongoing awareness campaign: Begum ..

4 minutes ago
 Stray dog killing campaign launched in Ziarat

Stray dog killing campaign launched in Ziarat

7 minutes ago
Development in education inevitable: Commissioner

Development in education inevitable: Commissioner

7 minutes ago
 Superb Girona stun champions Barca to lead La Liga

Superb Girona stun champions Barca to lead La Liga

7 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on solid waste management

DC chairs meeting on solid waste management

7 minutes ago
 Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to sack key m ..

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to sack key ministers over graft claims: re ..

13 seconds ago
 CTD Mohmand busts extortion group

CTD Mohmand busts extortion group

12 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports