Bashir Gets Rohit For First Test Wicket As England Strike Twice
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Visakhapatnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) England's Shoaib Bashir got India skipper Rohit Sharma out for his first Test wicket on debut as the hosts reached 103-2 at lunch in the second match on Friday.
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, on 51, and Shreyas Iyer, on four, were batting at the break after India, who trail the five-match series 1-0, elected to bat first in Visakhapatnam.
Left-hander Jaiswal and Rohit started cautiously to drive the hosts to 40-0 in the first hour of play before Bashir struck with his off-spin and pace bowler James Anderson made it two down.
The 20-year-old Bashir broke through in the second over after the drinks break to get Rohit caught out for 14 at leg-slip on a delivery that turned sharply into the right-hander, and the youngster roared in celebration.
Rohit faced 41 balls and did not hit a boundary.
Bashir made a late entry into India after a visa delay -- the latest cricketer of Pakistani descent to have such troubles in India -- and missed the opener that England won by 28 runs.
Jaiswal and Shubman Gill hit a boundary each off Tom Hartley, a left-arm spinner who returned figures of 7-62 on his debut in the opener, to raise India's fifty as the two attempted to accelerate.
But Anderson got Gill caught behind for 34 as the 41-year-old veteran moved to 691 Test wickets.
Jaiswal hit a six and a four off Bashir to raise his fifty and stood firm with Iyer for company.
England made two changes to their line-up with Bashir and Anderson coming in for Mark Wood and the injured Jack Leach.
India have handed batsman Rajat Patidar a Test debut and comes alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar as the hosts look to bounce back from their Hyderabad defeat.
