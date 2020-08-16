Basim Ali wins Independence Day Tennis competition

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Tennis Association in collaboration with Sports for Life and major support from Union Club organized an Independence Day Tennis Competition and tree plantation at Union Club Karachi.

Men's Singles event was won by Basim Ali who defeated Usama Saeed by 10-4 (Super Tie Break) score, and in Under 12 Singles Ibrahim Saad beat Almir Jan with 10-6 score, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

Ahmed Ali Rajput and Tehmina Asif were Chief Guests for the Tennis Event and Plantation respectively. The plantation drive was graced by a large number of sports and social personalities of city.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Vice President Pakistan Tennis Federation suggested that since Pakistan Olympic Association has created Environment Commission recently, the each and every member of sports fraternity must plant a tree on the opening or closing day of all of local or national events.

He said POA should also introduce SOPs for all federations to implement mandatory plantation for each and every national event.

Khalid Rehmani added that over 40 federations on an average organize 200 plus national events.

Similarly at provincial and city level thousands of events are held every year which means the sports fraternity can easily create an environment friendly culture in country. All provincial sports associations should introduce a section of environment betterment in their folds.

He delightedly informed that Sindh Tennis Association has taken immediate step to hold a tennis competitions soon as Lockdown restrictions are lifted. Rehmani added that two National and two Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships are already matured and would be held in September –October ,and KCSA Beach Games and Wheelchair Tennis Coaching Camps are also in pipeline.

He thanked Shazad Qazi and Union Club for their valued support for the events.

Ahmed Ali Rajpoot, Tehmania Asif, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Asghar Baloch, Shujauddin, Shahzad Qazi, Ibad Ali, Sarwar Hussain, Eum Bukhari, Roma, Iram Tazeem, Qudsia Raja, Perveen Akhter, Raisa Ashfaq, Shazia Shuja and Shabber Ali planted saplings at Union Club.