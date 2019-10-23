Basit and Haris star in Southern Punjab’s win over Balochistan on day two of National U19 three-day Tournament round four

Basit Ali’s unbeaten 107 runs and Haris Javed’s 11 wickets in the match helped Southern Punjab beat Balochistan by eight wickets on day-two of the fourth-round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 23rd October, 2019) Basit Ali’s unbeaten 107 runs and Haris Javed’s 11 wickets in the match helped Southern Punjab beat Balochistan by eight wickets on day-two of the fourth-round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Wednesday.

At Dring Stadium Bahawalpur, resuming their first innings on 68 for seven, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 79 in 57.3 overs. Muhammad and Muhammad Junaid took three wickets apiece while Abu Huraira grabbed two wickets for 22.

In return, Balochistan in their second innings were bowled out for 116 in 38.3 overs. Muhammad Ayaz top-scored with 23 and hit two fours and as many sixes.

For Southern Punjab, Haris Javed took four wickets for 45 and ended with match figures of 11 for 116 runs. Mehboob Ahmed and Muhammad Jahangir also took three wickets each.

Chasing 172 to win the match, Southern Punjab chased down the target in 45.5 overs for the loss of two wickets. Basit Ali scored an unbeaten 107 off 145 balls which included 10 fours and three sixes. Faizan Zafar remained undefeated on 36, striking five fours and a six.

At Karachi’s State Bank Stadium, Sindh resuming their first innings on 122 for one, managed to score 320 for nine in 83 overs. Taha Mahmood top-scored with 91 off 203 balls laced with six fours and two sixes. Mohammad Taha also chipped in with run-a-ball 51 which included three fours and two sixes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Amir Khan grabbed three wickets for 61 runs while Haris Khan took two wickets.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 103 for four in 47.5 overs when stumps were drawn.

For Sindh, Arish Ali Khan took all four wickets for 39 runs.

At Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Central Punjab were bowled out for 214 in 61.

2 overs after resuming their innings on 29 for one. Muhammad Huraira top-scored with 49.

For Northern, Akif Khan and Mubasar Khan took four wickets apiece.

At stumps, Northern in their second innings were 104 for five in 36 overs.

Central Punjab’s Mohammad Awais took four wickets for 21.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan U19 v Southern Punjab U19, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Balochistan U19 134 all-out, 43 overs (Muhammad Junaid 24; Haris Javed 7-71) and 116 all-out, 38.3 overs (Muhammad Ayaz 23; Haris Javed 4-45, Muhammad Jahangir 3-18, Mehboob Ahmed 3-29)

Southern Punjab U19 79 all-out, 57.3 overs (Basit Ali 48; Muhammad 3-14, Muhammad Junaid 3-26, Abu Huraira 2-22) and 172-2, 45.5 overs (Basit Ali 107 not out, Faizan Zafar 36 not out)

Result: Southern Punjab won by eight wickets

Northern U19 v Central Punjab U19, Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura

Northern U19 231 all-out, 80.4 overs (Mubasar Khan 75, Awais Abid 56, Abdul Fasih 43; Gufran Hadi 5-42, Umer Eman 3-17) and 104-5, 36 overs ( Hassan Abid 35, Mohammad Hamza Ilyas 34; Mohammad Awais 4-21)

Central Punjab U19 214 all-out, 61.2 overs (Muhammad Huraira 49, Zain Bin Farooq 47; Mubasar Khan 4-32, Akif Khan 4-51)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 v SindhU19, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 180 all-out, 56.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 69, Salman Khan jr 59; Raza ul Hasan 4-42, Arish Ali Khan 3-42) and 103-4, 47.5 overs (Nasir Faraz 31 not out; Arish Ali Khan 4-39)

Sindh U19 320-9, 83 overs (Taha Mahmood 91, Mubashir Nawaz 60, Muhammad Taha 51, Muhammad Usman 42; Amir Khan 3-61, Haris Khan 2-53)