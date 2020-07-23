Basit claims BCCI supported PCB in ICC meeting

Former middle-order batsman Basit Ali has claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) supported Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting by joining its voice not to move T20 World Cup to February-March next year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):Former middle-order batsman Basit Ali has claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) supported Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting by joining its voice not to move T20 World Cup to February-March next year.

The IBC Board, the commercial subsidiary of the ICC earlier this week had confirmed the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

"The ICC postponed the T2o World Cup, but before doing that it floated a strange idea to hold the event in February-March. However, PCB did not agree with that due to PSL that takes during the same time.

"The BCCI was the first to back Pakistan as it said that chairman PCB Ehsan Mani was right as their event (PSL) is also staged in February-March, then how can they withdraw from that," Basit said on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali Show'.

According to Basit, the BCCI said that when they themselves could not withdraw from the Indian Premier League (IPL), then they also could not ask Pakistan to sacrifice their event. "Upon this, the head of ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) also gave the statement in our favour.

This is the inside story of the ICC meeting and what I'm telling you no board or media will tell you," he insisted.

The 49-year-old said that due to BCCI and ECB's support the T20 World Cup was pushed to November 2021 instead of February-March, that year.

Similarly, he said due to the same reason it was agreed upon to hold the next three ICC men's events in the months of October-November.

According to ICC the windows for the men's events are: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October � November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October � November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October � November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023.

"This is that reality which people are unaware of," said Basit, who played 19 Tests and 50 ODIs for Pakistan.

Basit did not agree that the world cup had been postponed to pave the way for the BCCI to organise this year's IPL during those months. "It is not so. Please correct your information. The World Cup was not to take place this year and this is what I've already said some two months back."