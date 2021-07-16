Basit Khan wins Commissioner Swat Badminton Cup

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) ::Basit Khan clinched the trophy after defeating promising Faraz Khan in the marathon final of the Commissioner Swat Badminton Inter Club Championship played here at Makan Bagh sports Complex here on Friday.

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam was the chief guest who witnessed the Men's singles and Men's doubles. Besides him, President KP Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, President Swat Badminton Association Yahya Khan, General Secretary Nazir Khan, former international squash player Ahsan Ayaz, Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashir Farhan, players, officials and a large number of spectators were also present.

In the senior singles final, Basit defeated Faraz by 23-21, 19-21, 18-21, 21-19 and 23-21 in a thrilling 3-2 final. Both Basit and Faraz exhibited some good attacking game with some perfect overhead smashes, cross-court smashes and excellent serve were also witnessed.

The thrilling final lasted for one hour and 10 minutes wherein both Basit and Faraz showed tremendous skills which were largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators. Basit won the first set at 23-21 before leveling the tally at 7-7, 9-9, 13-13, 17-17, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20, 21-21 and 23-21.

It was the second set when Basit lost to Faraz at 19-21, the set was thrice leveled at 10-10, 17-17 and 19-19 before Faraz took the set. Faraz also won the third set at 18-21 and it was predicted that he could have won the final but Basit staged a strong comeback and won the fourth set at 21-19 and fifth and decisive set at 23-21. The last produced a great thrill because both Basit and Faraz struggled hard for a single point.

In the Junior category there was a tough contest between Shahid and Hammad wherein Shahid won by 21-11, 21-19 and 21-17 in straight sets. In the veteran competitions, Naimat and Israr won the title by defeating Nazir Khan and Zia by 21-19, 21-19 and 23-21.

In his brief chat with the players Commissioner Hazara lauded the efforts of the Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan for holding the Championship wherein more than 100 players from Malakand Division participated. He said such activities are vital for the players so that they could get opportunities to show their skills and come up at national and international levels.

At the end, the chief guest Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer UI islam gave away trophies, certificates, medals and cash prizes to the position holders.