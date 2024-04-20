Basketball championship from 21st

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) An Inter District Basketball Championship will commence at Crescent Sports Complex here on Sunday (April 21).

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed will inaugurate the championship at 10 a.m.

In this connection all necessary arrangements have been completed to hold the sports event in a most befitting manner, a spokesman for the divisional sports department said here on Saturday.