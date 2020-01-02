UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Basketball Championship Held At Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:18 PM

Basketball Championship held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

The Barani Institute of Management Sciences (BIMS) Thursday won the Inter-faculty Basketball Championship after beating Faculty of Crop and Food Sciences (FC&FS) by the score of 41-24 in the final match, at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Barani Institute of Management Sciences (BIMS) Thursday won the Inter-faculty Basketball Championship after beating Faculty of Crop and food Sciences (FC&FS) by the score of 41-24 in the final match, at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest on the occasion. He congratulated the winner of the championship and distributed prizes/certificates among the athletes.

The three days Championship was organized by Directorate of sports and eight teams including faculty of Crop & Food Sciences, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, University Institute of Information Technology, University Institute of Management Sciences, Barani Institute of Management Sciences, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Faculty of forestry & Wildlife Management participated in the championship.

A large number of students and faculty members were also present on their respective faculty teams matches and enjoyed the game and hoped that such an event would be organized in future as well.

Related Topics

Technology Sports Agriculture Rawalpindi Event

Recent Stories

PML-N decides to back legislation on extension of ..

8 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Imran Khan discuss bilateral re ..

19 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns contempt of court pl ..

47 seconds ago

Senate Committee expresses displeasure over increa ..

48 seconds ago

COAS will be appointed by President on advice of P ..

28 minutes ago

Construction of new water reservoirs top priority ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.