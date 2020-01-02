Basketball Championship held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

The Barani Institute of Management Sciences (BIMS) Thursday won the Inter-faculty Basketball Championship after beating Faculty of Crop and Food Sciences (FC&FS) by the score of 41-24 in the final match, at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Barani Institute of Management Sciences (BIMS) Thursday won the Inter-faculty Basketball Championship after beating Faculty of Crop and food Sciences (FC&FS) by the score of 41-24 in the final match, at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest on the occasion. He congratulated the winner of the championship and distributed prizes/certificates among the athletes.

The three days Championship was organized by Directorate of sports and eight teams including faculty of Crop & Food Sciences, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, University Institute of Information Technology, University Institute of Management Sciences, Barani Institute of Management Sciences, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Faculty of forestry & Wildlife Management participated in the championship.

A large number of students and faculty members were also present on their respective faculty teams matches and enjoyed the game and hoped that such an event would be organized in future as well.