UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Basketball- Inter-Club Basketball Begins In Dir Lower

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:20 PM

Basketball- Inter-Club Basketball begins in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :All Dir Lower Inter-Club Basketball tournament has started here at village Mian Banda Basketball Court under the aegis of district administration Dir Lower and District sports Officer Dir Lower.

While talking to APP, an official of the tournament said on Friday that a total number of 12 clubs are taking part in the tournament.

He said that the main purpose of the tournament is to select a team on merit to represent Dir Lower in the forthcoming U21 Games.

He said that the selection would be made on merit out of the Inter-Club Tournament and similarly more events would be organized in the future.

On this occasion, officials of the Main Banda Basketball Club Dir Lower, members of the Dir Lower Basketball Association were also present.

Related Topics

Sports Dir All Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

S. Korea reports 1,029 more COVID-19 cases, 61,769 ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea's export grows 12.6 pct in December 2020

4 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,286,709

5 minutes ago

Kazakh president vows to continue reforms in New Y ..

5 minutes ago

3000 liter contaminated milk discarded

6 minutes ago

Both COVID-19 and PDM will not exist after first q ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.