Basketball- Inter-Club Basketball begins in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :All Dir Lower Inter-Club Basketball tournament has started here at village Mian Banda Basketball Court under the aegis of district administration Dir Lower and District sports Officer Dir Lower.

While talking to APP, an official of the tournament said on Friday that a total number of 12 clubs are taking part in the tournament.

He said that the main purpose of the tournament is to select a team on merit to represent Dir Lower in the forthcoming U21 Games.

He said that the selection would be made on merit out of the Inter-Club Tournament and similarly more events would be organized in the future.

On this occasion, officials of the Main Banda Basketball Club Dir Lower, members of the Dir Lower Basketball Association were also present.