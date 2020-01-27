UrduPoint.com
Basketball Legend Dies In Helicopter Crash

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 03:56 PM

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California

CALIFORNIA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) US basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California.Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, were travelling in a private helicopter when it came down and burst into flames.

The LA county sheriff said there were no survivors.Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, played for the LA Lakers throughout his career and is considered one of the greatest players in the game's history.

Tributes from celebrities and fellow sports stars have been pouring in, many expressing shock at his sudden death.Moments of silence have been observed at basketball games across the US.

Bryant has also been remembered at the Grammy Awards which are being held at the Los Angeles Lakers' stadium."We're all feeling crazy sadness right now," said Grammys host Alicia Keys.

"Because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."The NBA issued a statement saying it was "devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna".

"For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning," it said.

