Basketball Legend Jerry West Dead At 86
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 12, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Jerry West, an iconic 1960s star guard for the Los Angeles Lakers who inspired the NBA logo, died Wednesday at age 86, the Los Angeles Clippers announced
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Jerry West, an iconic 1960s star guard for the Los Angeles Lakers who inspired the NBA logo, died Wednesday at age 86, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.
West played for the Lakers from 1960 through 1974, winning his only NBA title in 1972, and was co-captain on the 1960 Rome Olympic US basketball gold medal squad.
In later years, West served as an executive on several NBA clubs, most recently the Clippers.
With impressive speed and quickness and a deft shooting touch, West was nicknamed "Mr. Clutch" for his skilled shotmaking under pressure.
In the 1969 NBA Finals against the arch-rival Boston Celtics, he received the Most Valuable Player award even though the Celtics beat the Lakers for the title.
West was a 14-time NBA All-Star and the league scoring champion in 1970.
His jersey number, 44, was retired by the Lakers and he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1980.
In 1969, the NBA created its current logo, which was the silhouette of West dribbling a basketball, an image inspired by a photograph of West taken during a game.
For his career, West averaged 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists a game.
West, who coached the Lakers from 1976 through 1979, would capture eight titles as an NBA executive, five with the Lakers in the 1980s "Showtime" era with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
He also was an executive for NBA champions with the Lakers in 2000 and Golden State in 2015 and 2017, before leaving to join the Clippers.
Recent Stories
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States
Robber killed in Wah
Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal
Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky
Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland
Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector
Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards
US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine war
C&W Minister calls on Irrigation Minister Sadiq Umrani
Rs 45 bn to be saved annually by abolishing public sector vacancies: Finance Min ..
More Stories From Sports
-
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States18 minutes ago
-
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland46 minutes ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first against USA1 hour ago
-
Heli Safari Service to facilitate tourists at Shandur Polo2 hours ago
-
Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball courts; assures full facilities to players2 hours ago
-
Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Americas2 hours ago
-
PFL starts distribution of 100,000 footballs under ‘Football 4 Hope' initiative3 hours ago
-
Balochistan, Sindh move in Blind Cricket T20 Super League final5 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v Namibia T20 World Cup scores6 hours ago
-
Two more matches decided on the 5th day of PBCC blind T20 cricket super league 20246 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today10 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v Namibia T20 World Cup scores11 hours ago