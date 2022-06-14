UrduPoint.com

Basketball: NBA Finals Result

Muhammad Rameez Published June 14, 2022 | 11:11 PM

Basketball: NBA Finals result

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :result from NBA Finals game five on Monday (series best-of-seven): Boston 94 Golden State 104(Golden State leads series 3-2)

