Basketball: NBA Playoff Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 30, 2022 | 09:10 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :results from NBA Playoff game on Friday (series best-of-seven): Western Conference At MinneapolisMemphis 114 Minnesota 106(Memphis win series 4-2).
