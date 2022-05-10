UrduPoint.com

Basketball: NBA Playoff Results

Muhammad Rameez Published May 10, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Basketball: NBA playoff results

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :results from NBA playoffs on Monday (all series best-of-seven): Eastern Conference At Milwaukee Boston 116 Milwaukee 108 (Series tied 2-2) Playing later Western ConferenceAt San FranciscoMemphis v Golden State.

