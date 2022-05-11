- Home
Basketball: NBA Playoff Results
Muhammad Rameez Published May 11, 2022 | 08:40 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :results from NBA playoffs on Monday (all series best-of-seven): Eastern Conference At Milwaukee Boston 116 Milwaukee 108 (Series tied 2-2) Playing later Western ConferenceAt San FranciscoMemphis v Golden State.
