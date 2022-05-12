- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Basketball: NBA Playoff Results
Muhammad Rameez Published May 12, 2022 | 07:05 PM
Results from NBA playoffs on Wednesday (all series best-of-seven):
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :results from NBA playoffs on Wednesday (all series best-of-seven): Eastern Conference At BostonMilwaukee 110 Boston 107(Milwaukee lead series 3-2).
Recent Stories
Dutch Prime Minister Calls for Immediate Ban on Russian Oil Purchases
England turn to Kiwi great McCullum to revive Test fortunes
Gazprom says to stop sending gas via key Poland pipeline
War in Ukraine: Latest developments
Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results
Buying personal smart phone mandatory for Hajj pilgrims: Ministry
More Stories From Sports
-
England turn to Kiwi great McCullum to revive Test fortunes2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results2 minutes ago
-
England turn to Kiwi legend McCullum to revive Test fortunes4 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results - 1st update13 minutes ago
-
Shaheen Afridi leaves Middlesex to prepare for West Indies series43 minutes ago
-
Rugby opens new frontier by picking US as World Cup hosts47 minutes ago
-
Shaheen to return to home ahead of series against West Indies3 hours ago
-
The 1997 chess game that thrust AI into the spotlight5 hours ago
-
Bismah Maroof retained Pakistan captain for 2022-23 season7 hours ago
-
Postecoglou proud of Celtic turnaround to win 52nd title7 hours ago
-
Atletico seal Champions League qualification after win over Elche7 hours ago
-
Man City go three points clear after four-goal De Bruyne masterclass7 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.