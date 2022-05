Results from NBA playoffs on Wednesday (all series best-of-seven)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :results from NBA playoffs on Wednesday (all series best-of-seven): Eastern Conference At Boston Milwaukee 110 Boston 107 (Milwaukee lead series 3-2) Western Conference At MemphisGolden State 95 Memphis 134(Golden State lead series 3-2)