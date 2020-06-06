UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Basketball Season To Be Resumed In July At Disney World

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 07:46 PM

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney World

According to Basketball NBA plane, 22 teams will play eight games to determine a 16-team playoff field that will follow the traditional post-season format with four best of seven series that lead to crown a Champion no later than October 12.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) The NBA'S board of Governors have approved a plan to restart the suspended season with a tentative July 31 start at Disney World, Florida amid the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The plan would see 22 of the NBA'S 30 teams play eight games to determine a 16-team playoff field that would follow the traditional post-season format with four best of seven series that would crown a Champion no later than October 12.

The League said approval from its Board of Governors, which came on the day originally scheduled for the start of the NBA Finals, is the first formal step among the many required to resume the season.

The NBA was the first North American sports League to suspend its season due to the Covid-19 Pandemic after one of its players tested positive for the new Coronavirus in mid-March.

Related Topics

World Sports Florida July October From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

5 minutes ago

Poultry and livestock absolutely safe from COVID-1 ..

7 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman demands govt to ..

8 minutes ago

Allegations of destruction of Buddhist sites in GB ..

9 minutes ago

OIC Delivers COVID-19 Medical Emergency Assistance ..

9 minutes ago

Toxicity After Fuel Spill in Russia's Norilsk 200 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.