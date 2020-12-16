Basketball: Turkish teams lose their EuroLeague games

Turkish sides Anadolu Efes and Fenerbahce were beaten by their opponents Tuesday in EuroLeague Round 14

Anadolu Efes lost to Russian side CSKA Moscow. The game, which took place at Moscow's Megasport Arena, ended with a score of 100-65.

CSKA's Will Clyburn led all scorers with 22 points.

Darrun Hilliard scored 16 points, while Nikola Milutinov made a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

For Efes, Serbian guard Vasilije Micic was the highest scorer of his team with 14 points.

Anadolu Efes have recorded seven defeats while the Russian club improved to 11-3 on the table.

Fenerbahce beaten by Armani Exchange Milan Fenerbahce Beko lost to Italian side AX Armani Exchange Milan with a 79-71 score at Istanbul's Ulker sports Arena.

Zach LeDay finished with 15 points along with seven rebounds for the winning side. Kevin Punter also helped his team with 13 points.

Fenerbahce's Dyshawn Pierre scored 16 points and five rebounds, while Danilo Barthel played with 13 points.

With this result, the Turkish side suffered their ninth defeat while Armani Exchange Milan secured their eighth victory.