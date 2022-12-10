UrduPoint.com

Bassino Eclipses Vlhova To Win Giant Slalom In Sestriere

Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Bassino eclipses Vlhova to win giant slalom in Sestriere

Italian Marta Bassino claimed her first World Cup victory of the season when she won the giant slalom on her home piste at Sestriere on Saturday.

Sestriere, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Italian Marta Bassino claimed her first World Cup victory of the season when she won the giant slalom on her home piste at Sestriere on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Coni 80 kilometres from Sestriere, was second after the first run but put in a solid second leg to complete in a combined time of 2min 28.89, finishing 0.11 seconds ahead of the Swede Sara Hector.

Bassino's 1min 12.37sec placed her behind Vlhova on the first run but the Slovak was unable to maintain her pace and had to settle for third, 0.40sec adrift.

It is the sixth World Cup win of Bassino's career, all of them coming in the giant slalom.

"To win at home, in front of an unbelievable Italian public, is super," said Bassino.

"It was a real battle, the course was very complicated, I tried to give my maximum.

"It is really a dream I have fulfilled." Olympic slalom champion Vlhova is still seeking her first win of the campaign, her two third placed finishes in the slaloms in Levi, Finland, her best showings so far.

US ski great Mikaela Shiffrin -- Olympic champion in the giant slalom in 2018 -- was fourth quickest after the first run but fell away to come in sixth, 1.96sec behind Bassino.

Another Italian Federica Brignone, victorious on this track two years ago, set the fastest time before being eclipsed by Hector who shaved 0.55sec off it.

Brignone missed out on the podium, finishing fourth ahead of French skier Tessa Worley -- the World Cup holder in the discipline -- and Shiffrin.

The American won both of the slalom races in Levi and will be seeking to add a third victory in the discipline on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Finland Sunday 2018 Olympics All From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Council of EU Adopts $18.9Bln Loan Package to Ukra ..

Council of EU Adopts $18.9Bln Loan Package to Ukraine for 2023

40 seconds ago
 WDD organizes awareness seminar on violence agains ..

WDD organizes awareness seminar on violence against women, girls

41 seconds ago
 England strengthening grip on match

England strengthening grip on match

44 seconds ago
 Imran led 'propaganda group' used Daily Mail to ha ..

Imran led 'propaganda group' used Daily Mail to hamper Pakistan's foreign aid

46 seconds ago
 3,110-litre adulterated milk discarded

3,110-litre adulterated milk discarded

10 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of firing incident

CM takes notice of firing incident

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.